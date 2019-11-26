Menu
CATTLE CROSSING: Sunwater's Emerald operations and construction teams helped farmers herd 1500 cattle across the Fairbairn Dam wall yesterday
News

Moo-ve over! cattle crossing closes highway

Jack Evans
26th Nov 2019 11:04 AM
Bumper-to-bumper traffic wouldn’t happen often on the Capricorn Highway but there’s a good chance of it happened this morning as hundreds of cattle make a crossing.

Blackwater police have released a statement warning the community to prepare for hold-up.

“(This morning) between 8am and 10am, the cattle from the Blackwater-Cooroorah road will be moved through town along the Capricorn Highway and across the rail crossing to the Blackwater Showgrounds,” the statement said.

The cattle were expected to cross the highway between 8am and 8:30am, closing traffic for about 20mins between 8:45am and 9:30am whilst the mob crossed.

Police advised travelling in the area to continue to exercise caution after the cattle passed.

The cattle will continue along Arduard Road toward the Showgrounds.

The public was invited to watch the cattle drive, but police asked spectators to stay on the opposite side of the road and as the drovers will be using dogs - non-working dogs were to be left at home.

“Photos are welcome, but please don’t honk your horns to get their attention or yell out. This has been planned meticulously to minimise interruption to traffic and maximise safety,” the statement read.

“Enjoy yourself and this unique sight, but please stay safe. the road will be moved through town along the Capricorn Highway and across the rail crossing to the Blackwater Showgrounds”

