Moo-ving ceremony swears in CQ’s latest police officer

Commissioner Katarina Carroll swears in Constabull, with artists Elisha Habermann and Courtney Flesser looking on

Rockhampton’s newest police recruit stared straight ahead, expressionless, as he was sworn in by Queensland Police Commissioner, Katarina Carroll, on Thursday.

Looking on with pride were his foster family from Gracemere who had kitted the cadet out in his brand new blues.

“He spent a week in our garage; there were a lot of drivers stopped and stared,” said artist, Elisha Habermann, who studies at CQUniversity.

“We even gave him a girlfriend; you can see them together painted on his right side,” said her daughter and fellow artist, Courtney Flesser.

Constabull follows the regional traditional of decorating Central Queensland with fibreglass bulls in celebration of Beef Australia’s upcoming week of celebrations.

Only a handful of new bulls were issued this year, but this is a first for the Queensland Police Service.

Up front he’s all about policing, but his flanks are decorated with scenes of rural life, with freight trucks driving through red dust and bulls gracing under a windmill.

But this eye-catching addition to the force is no gimmick, said Assistant Commissioner Kev Guteridge, who put the idea to the Beef Australia committee.

He hopes the presence of Constabull, during Beef Week, will encourage people to stop and share their stories with his officers.

“If we can engage with perpetrators and victims, whether its to do with domestic violence or crime or any other issues, that can literally change a life,” he said.

“Constabull is also about celebrating the police service’s close ties with Beef Australia, but he’s mostly here to start a conversation with the community.”

During the swearing-in ceremony, at Rockhampton Leagues Club, Constabull “promised” to do his bit in creating awareness.

For more information about Beef Australia’s 78 ticketed events, including a free performance from Queensland Opera, go to https://beefaustralia.com.au/program/