STUNNING: 27 Neerim Drive, Mooloolaba is a one of a kind masterpiece, considered the cusp of waterfront living.
Property

Mooloolaba 'flavour of the year' for waterfront living

Matty Holdsworth
by
6th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
Subscriber only

CASHED-UP baby boomers from interstate and overseas are looking at Mooloolaba as their destination of choice for elite waterfront living.

A prominent local agent claims the hot suburb has re-taken its seat at the head of the table.

After a time where Minyama was the go-to place for luxury and lifestyle, Mooloolaba's prices are "outstripping" its neighbour.

 

Next Property Group agent Karen Jones says a combination of the rejuvenation to its dining and entertainment options, and new "things for locals" not just tourists that is driving the change.

"There is a great vibe in Mooloolaba now, everyone is flocking there.

"Mooloolaba is just in such hot demand, it is the flavour of the year.

"Fifteen years ago, everyone wanted Minyama, Mooloolaba was full of older houses, now Mooloolaba has the advantage."

Next Property Group has just listed a waterfront "masterpiece", which she says epitomises the suburb's current outlook. The property at 27 Neerim Drive, which backs onto the Mooloolah River, will go under the hammer in forthcoming weeks.

 

The five-bed home will go under the hammer in forthcoming weeks.
"The design is the difference, I haven't seen anything quite like it," she said.

"It is a timeless contemporary house, so cleverly designed to block off southern winds.

"It's in one of only four deep-water, riverside streets. So it's in high demand."

Ms Jones has already had inquiries from Sydney and Melbourne, and international buyers.

"It suits baby boomers retiring here who still want a family-sized home," she said. The home was last sold in 2015 for $4m.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

