Moooving to get ready for two rocking Rocky shows

THE Rockhampton Showgrounds and Callaghan Park are abuzz today as two shows set up to open doors tomorrow.

While there has been controversy in recent weeks about the Showmen's Guild of Australasia going its separate way this year, both the guild and the Rockhampton Agriculture Show Society are busy today as 'the shows must go on'.

People were coming and going at the showgrounds, setting up marquees and stalls, food vans and competition displays, tables and seating and dropping off animals.

Meanwhile, bolts were being tightened and checks were being made on the other side of the Fitzroy where there are five dodgem car set ups, The Beast, the Extreme Speed and the teacup rides are waiting for people to roll-up tomorrow for fun and action.

Rockhampton Show Society spokesperson Julie Collins said there were over 80 vendors and 130 birds already on site yesterday ahead of the annual agriculture show which opens its gates today at 8.30am.

"For the first time, we have ducks, geese and turkeys in the poultry section," she said.

Ms Collins said there were record numbers in the arts and crafts nominations this year.

Also new to the show is Wood Bodger Jonas Kidd who has travelled from Perth to display his wood turning skills.

Right next door to Mr Kidd is a Camp Oven Cooking display where you can smell and watch food cooked on traditional camp fires with traditional equipment.

And what would an agriculture show be without the traditional petting zoo?

Amusements Plus Animal Farm is set up on the other side of the Camp Oven Cooking site, featuring kids, piglets, chicks and calves along with ducks, geese and chickens.

Meanwhile, Rockhampton businesses have taken the opportunity to be featured at this year's show including a chocolate making demonstration by That Wholefood Place and a cooking demonstration by Dawson Valley Free Range.