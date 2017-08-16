31°
News

Moores creek clean up under way today

Leighton Smith
| 15th Aug 2017 5:00 PM
RECOVERED TROLLIES: Councillor Neil Fisher with some of the shopping trolleys collected from Moores Creek during Clean Up Australia activities.
RECOVERED TROLLIES: Councillor Neil Fisher with some of the shopping trolleys collected from Moores Creek during Clean Up Australia activities. Chris Ison ROK020314ccleanup7

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE importance of having clean waterways can't be understated and some Rockhampton community members are playing their part today.

Stockland Rockhampton centre management has partnered with a group of students from Emmaus College to undertake a clean-up of the Moores Creek bed, which runs behind the shopping centre.

Stockland Marketing Manager Mark Rollinson said they reached out to Emmaus College for help in making the area presentable again.

Haidyn Smith (left) with Antonio Mann, Teegan Anno, Tom McConville and Chloe Jarrett-Lawton recover a shopping trolley from Moores Creek during Clean Up Australia activities. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Haidyn Smith (left) with Antonio Mann, Teegan Anno, Tom McConville and Chloe Jarrett-Lawton recover a shopping trolley from Moores Creek during Clean Up Australia activities. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK020314ccleanup5

"There's about 20 students coming down and then basically all along the creek bed from Kmart Tyre and Auto down to the bridge near McDonald's, we're going to get in and clean it all up,” Mr Rollinson said.

"There's a fair bit of rubbish and pollution around, not so much in the creek but on the creek bed itself, so we just identified an opportunity to get it cleaned.

CLEANING UP: Laurie Anno and Julie Bawden recover a shopping trolley from Moores Creek during Clean Up Australia activities in the area.
CLEANING UP: Laurie Anno and Julie Bawden recover a shopping trolley from Moores Creek during Clean Up Australia activities in the area. Chris Ison ROK020314ccleanup3

Mr Rollinson said the rubbish included discarded food wrappers, packets and trolleys.

He said he was proud to be involved in an event which was in line with Stockland's values of giving back and supporting the local community.

ANOTHER TROLLEY: Antonio Mann (left), Haidyn Smith, Teegan Anno, Tom McConville, and Chloe Jarrett-Lawton with a shopping trolley they recovered from Moores Creek during Clean Up Australia activities.
ANOTHER TROLLEY: Antonio Mann (left), Haidyn Smith, Teegan Anno, Tom McConville, and Chloe Jarrett-Lawton with a shopping trolley they recovered from Moores Creek during Clean Up Australia activities. Chris Ison ROK020314ccleanup4
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  clean up emmaus college mark rollinson stockland rockhampton

CQ's plan to take the world by air, rail, road and sea

CQ's plan to take the world by air, rail, road and sea

High-powered delegates fly to Asia armed with exciting infrastructure plan to supercharge our export potential.

Articles show Yeppoon pines were meant to be part of memorial

The new Lagoon Access Road will provide motorists - including Council staff - with access to the southern end of the Foreshore and Council Chambers, and allow uninterrupted passage along Appleton Drive in both directions.

The articles are inconsistent with the State Govt protection map

REVEALED: How Rocky hospital will cut 10,000 patient trips for treatment

Graphic a part of Rockhampton Base hospital's 2030 vision.

An ambitious plan has been announced to increase specialist care

Rocky's new all-female firm fulfils legally bold dream

NEW FIRM ON THE BLOCK: Paula Phelan (centre) has fulfiled her dream of opening a specialist family law practice and is joined at Phelan Family Law by solicitors Lauren Gabriel and Debbie Hunt.

"It's not deliberately all-female but it's where our strengths lie”

Local Partners

Capricornia MP Landry attacks State government's 'Buy Queensland' plan

Says move to back out of Free Trade Agreements fundamentally flawed.

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

Be sure to catch Queensland Chief Entrepreneur's CQ visit

Queensland Chief Entrepreneur Mark Sowerby

Making good on a promise to return before his tenure runs out.

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

ARIA award winning band The Whitlams coming to CQ

HIGH NOTE: The Whitlams will perform at Village Festival this weekend in Yeppoon.

Chart-topping band can't wait for a weekend in the sun

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

REVEALED: CMC Rocks sets 2018 festival dates

IF YOU'RE a country music fan then make sure to mark these dates in your calendar.

‘Lose 10 kilos in two weeks’

Be Fit Food founders Kate Save and Dr Geoff Draper.

A WEIGHT loss meal plan sparked a bidding war on Shark Tank.

MOVIE REVIEW: A hillbilly heist with heart

Daniel Craig in a scene from the movie Logan Lucky.

Ocean’s 11 director steals hearts again with Logan Lucky.

Sharks slam ‘stupid’ pitch: ‘I’m sick of it’

Dr Glen Richards gives the guys a serve.

THE investors are faced with their biggest pet peeve again tonight.

Awkward encounter on The Defenders set

Defenders assemble: Krysten Ritter, Finn Jones, Charlie Cox and Mike Colter in a scene from Marvel's The Defenders.

On set with Marvel's The Defenders cast in New York.

Amber Heard hilariously trolls Barnaby Joyce online

Heard vs. Joyce: It’s on.

Aquaman actress is getting her own back after dog apology video.

Ryan Reynolds ‘devastated’ by stuntwoman’s death

Ryan Reynolds in a scene from the movie Deadpool.

A FEMALE stunt driver working on the set of Deadpool 2 has died.

Golden Opportunity - Triplex - Strata Titled Returning $620p/w

1, 2 and 3/304 Mills Avenue, Frenchville 4701

Unit 6 3 3 $435,000

Situated in the heart of Frenchville is where you will find your next investment property, ripe and ready to add to your portfolio. With all three units currently...

Brand New Brick Home

18 Gough Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $319,000

This Perfect lowset home has been tastefully designed with a beautiful finish, giving you all the extras throughout. From the high ceilings, expansive living...

Brand New Brick Home

14 Gough Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $329,000

This Perfect lowset home has been tastefully designed with a beautiful finish, giving you all the extras throughout. From the high ceilings, expansive living...

Neat and Tidy, Affordable all on 1012m2

106 Park Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $219,000

This 3 bedroom Park Avenue home is neat and tidy and located on 1012 m2 / acre allotment. So there is plenty of room for the shed and kids to play. The home has...

Cheap Renovators Delight

2 Edgar Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $154,000

Giving you a property that is affordable and waiting for you to renovate. With a little bit of an imagination and elbow grease, this could be your new home. It's...

Endless Opportunities in Frenchville!

162 Stewart Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 1 $198,000

Situated on a 622 m fenced allotment off of Dean Street Frenchville is where you'll find this spacious and character filled family home. If you are after location...

Your Dream Home in Edenbrook Estate&#39;

13 Edenbrook Drive, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $519,000

This beautiful new build 4 bedroom home at 13 Edenbrook Drive Edenbrook Estate is really booming with new homes and a new lifestyle of living. This stunning new...

Huge Family Home plus 3 Bay Shed on 2000m2

31 Riverside Drive, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $619,000

Finding a large family home on 1/2 an acre with a 3 bay shed close to town/ schools and shops is not easy to find. Built in 2014 and 266m2 under roof this...

Picture Perfect!

10 Greer Street, Meikleville Hill 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

If you are wanting a unique home with character and charm then save yourself the hassle of renovating and purchase this wonderful home newly built in 1995. A warm...

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS - SEPARATE GRANNY FLAT

655 Montgomerie Street, Lakes Creek 4701

House 4 3 2 $420,000

Incredibly well positioned for buyers after peace, privacy and their own space to do their own thing not far from CBD - Positioned in a WHISPER quiet location...

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly