Moores Creek clean up under way tomorrow

RECOVERED TROLLIES: Councillor Neil Fisher with some of the shopping trolleys collected from Moores Creek during Clean Up Australia activities.

THE importance of having clean waterways can't be understated and some Rockhampton community members are playing their part tomorrow.

Stockland Rockhampton centre management has partnered with a group of students from Emmaus College to undertake a clean-up of the Moores Creek bed, which runs behind the shopping centre.

Stockland Marketing Manager Mark Rollinson said they reached out to Emmaus College for help in making the area presentable again.

Haidyn Smith (left) with Antonio Mann, Teegan Anno, Tom McConville and Chloe Jarrett-Lawton recover a shopping trolley from Moores Creek during Clean Up Australia activities. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK020314ccleanup5

"There's about 20 students coming down and then basically all along the creek bed from Kmart Tyre and Auto down to the bridge near McDonald's, we're going to get in and clean it all up," Mr Rollinson said.

"There's a fair bit of rubbish and pollution around, not so much in the creek but on the creek bed itself, so we just identified an opportunity to get it cleaned.

CLEANING UP: Laurie Anno and Julie Bawden recover a shopping trolley from Moores Creek during Clean Up Australia activities in the area. Chris Ison ROK020314ccleanup3

Mr Rollinson said the rubbish included discarded food wrappers, packets and trolleys.

He said he was proud to be involved in an event which was in line with Stockland's values of giving back and supporting the local community.