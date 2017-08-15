Moores Creek clean up under way tomorrow

THE importance of having clean waterways can't be understated and some Rockhampton community members are playing their part tomorrow.
Stockland Rockhampton centre management has partnered with a group of students from Emmaus College to undertake a clean-up of the Moores Creek bed, which runs behind the shopping centre.
Stockland Marketing Manager Mark Rollinson said they reached out to Emmaus College for help in making the area presentable again.
"There's about 20 students coming down and then basically all along the creek bed from Kmart Tyre and Auto down to the bridge near McDonald's, we're going to get in and clean it all up," Mr Rollinson said.
"There's a fair bit of rubbish and pollution around, not so much in the creek but on the creek bed itself, so we just identified an opportunity to get it cleaned.
Mr Rollinson said the rubbish included discarded food wrappers, packets and trolleys.
He said he was proud to be involved in an event which was in line with Stockland's values of giving back and supporting the local community.