Typhoon Le Garde was presented as a Nominee in the Awards Australia Community Volunteer Award by the Honourable Meaghan Scanlon MP, Minister for the Environment and the Great Barrier Reef and Minister for Science and Youth Affairs at the 2021 7NEWS Young Achiever Awards Gala Presentation Dinner.

A young Moranbah boy has been awarded for his volunteering efforts across the community, at a statewide awards gala dinner.

Typhoon Le Garde, 12, was one of many young people presented as a nominee in the Awards Australia Community Volunteer Award at the 2021 7 NEWS Young Achiever Awards Gala Presentation Dinner.

“Typhoon Le Garde, 12 of Moranbah regularly volunteers in his local community, assisting with fundraising, community clean-up, local meetings and school events,” his nomination read.

“Stranded in France during the pandemic, he was able to lift the spirits of those around him and encouraged a positive, can-do attitude that helped his family and friends through a challenging time.”

The Young Achiever Awards, which was held at the Royal on the Park Brisbane on May 7, began in 2016 with the purpose of acknowledging, encouraging and promoting the positive achievements of all young people up to and including 29 years of age.

The awards aim to recognise the leadership, dedication and pursuit of excellence among young people throughout Queensland across eight categories.

All the winners each received a trophy and $2000 in prizes. Click here to see the full list of 2021 winners.

The Awards night was the culmination of a tremendously successful year with hundreds of nominations received from across Queensland.

Originally published as Moranbah boy, 12, recognised at state awards