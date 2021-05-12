Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Typhoon Le Garde was presented as a Nominee in the Awards Australia Community Volunteer Award by the Honourable Meaghan Scanlon MP, Minister for the Environment and the Great Barrier Reef and Minister for Science and Youth Affairs at the 2021 7NEWS Young Achiever Awards Gala Presentation Dinner.
Typhoon Le Garde was presented as a Nominee in the Awards Australia Community Volunteer Award by the Honourable Meaghan Scanlon MP, Minister for the Environment and the Great Barrier Reef and Minister for Science and Youth Affairs at the 2021 7NEWS Young Achiever Awards Gala Presentation Dinner.
News

Moranbah boy, 12, recognised at state awards

Kristen Booth
12th May 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young Moranbah boy has been awarded for his volunteering efforts across the community, at a statewide awards gala dinner.

Typhoon Le Garde, 12, was one of many young people presented as a nominee in the Awards Australia Community Volunteer Award at the 2021 7 NEWS Young Achiever Awards Gala Presentation Dinner.

“Typhoon Le Garde, 12 of Moranbah regularly volunteers in his local community, assisting with fundraising, community clean-up, local meetings and school events,” his nomination read.

“Stranded in France during the pandemic, he was able to lift the spirits of those around him and encouraged a positive, can-do attitude that helped his family and friends through a challenging time.”

The Young Achiever Awards, which was held at the Royal on the Park Brisbane on May 7, began in 2016 with the purpose of acknowledging, encouraging and promoting the positive achievements of all young people up to and including 29 years of age.

The awards aim to recognise the leadership, dedication and pursuit of excellence among young people throughout Queensland across eight categories.

All the winners each received a trophy and $2000 in prizes. Click here to see the full list of 2021 winners.

The Awards night was the culmination of a tremendously successful year with hundreds of nominations received from across Queensland.

Originally published as Moranbah boy, 12, recognised at state awards

7news young achiever awards moranbah volunteer young people
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Virus warning for footy fans

    Virus warning for footy fans
    • 12th May 2021 12:30 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Riverslea Bridge opened at Rookwood

        Premium Content New Riverslea Bridge opened at Rookwood

        News With the old crossing set to become inundated by the weir’s water, a new 260-metre long bridge has been constructed.

        Man charged after allegedly crashing into parked car

        Premium Content Man charged after allegedly crashing into parked car

        Crime A 19-year-old has been charged with eight offences over the alleged incident.

        Letters: Thanks to our nurses, now more than ever

        Premium Content Letters: Thanks to our nurses, now more than ever

        Letters to the Editor Letters to the Editor and Harry Bruce’s cartoon.

        Injured woman stranded in national park for several hours

        Premium Content Injured woman stranded in national park for several hours

        News RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to perform a stretcher winch rescue