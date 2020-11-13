Menu
Police are chasing dashcam footage of an alleged assault at Moranbah. Photo: Zizi Averill
Crime

Moranbah police probe brazen mowing assault

Janessa Ekert
13th Nov 2020 7:17 AM | Updated: 9:15 AM
POLICE are hunting for dashcam footage or witnesses to a man being attacked while mowing his lawn at a Central Queensland property.

The incident occurred on November 12 in Moranbah.

Senior Constable Dale McIntyre said a man was mowing his yard on Clements St while wearing a hi-vis work shirt about 2.45pm.

It is alleged another person entered the property and assaulted him.

Moranbah police. Moranbah police station. Picture: Tara Miko
"Police are seeking information regarding the events leading up to the alleged incident and are hopeful that a member of the Moranbah community may be able to assist police with their investigation," Sen-Constable McIntyre said.

If you were in the area at the time and saw anything or have dashcam footage capturing the incident phone Moranbah Police Station on 4941 6200.

