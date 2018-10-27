Moranbah response to solar farm move diversifying region

THE majority of Moranbah residents were indifferent to the news Adani had finished it's first Australian solar farm project.

Despite the Rugby Run solar farm being established just an hour away from the township, several Moranbah residents felt the project would not have a direct impact on them, while others didn't know the solar farm even existed.

Resident Alan Horsley said it made sense for Adani to choose Moranbah for it's renewable energy project.

"It's a great place for a solar farm, there is plenty of sunshine and it hardly ever rains," Mr Horsely said.

Mayor of Isaac Regional Council Anne Baker said the Rugby Run solar farm would kickstart the renewable energy focus in the region.

The Isaac council has already approved another 10 solar farm projects - one of which is a $1 billion wind turbine farm at Clarke Creek.

"The direction of our council is about energising the world," Cr Baker said.

"We are organically delivering an energy mix through solar, wind and coal.

"We need coal resources, wind energy and solar energy working alongside each other."