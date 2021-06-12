Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Tom Robert Bell, 18, pleaded guilty at Moranbah Magistrates Court on June 10 to driving over the no alcohol limit while holding a provisional license.
Tom Robert Bell, 18, pleaded guilty at Moranbah Magistrates Court on June 10 to driving over the no alcohol limit while holding a provisional license.
News

Moranbah teen busted drink driving near sports club

Kristen Booth
12th Jun 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Moranbah teenager thought he was under the legal alcohol limit when he decided to drive, despite having a few drinks and being subject to a zero alcohol limit.

Tom Robert Bell, 18, pleaded guilty at Moranbah Magistrates Court on June 10 to driving over the no alcohol limit while holding a provisional license.

The court heard Bell, a P2 license holder, was intercepted by police on McCool Street, about 7.30pm on February 28, near the Moranbah Bulldogs AFL club.

He returned a positive roadside breath test and later returned a blood-alcohol content reading of .025, despite being subject to a no alcohol limit.

Bell told police he had drank a few drinks prior to driving and hadn’t eaten.

Lawyer Sam Foster said his client was an apprentice diesel fitter who made an unfortunate mistake and was very remorseful.

He said Bell miscalculated how much he consumed, a claim which Magistrate Robert Walker said lacked credibility, since he shouldn’t have driven at all after drinking.

“Regardless, you’re now paying the price for that,” Mr Walker said.

Bell was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.

The conviction was recorded.

Originally published as Moranbah teen busted drink driving near sports club

drink driver moranbah magistrates court moranbah police zero alcohol limit
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DV breach revealed during dispute over rent payments

        Premium Content DV breach revealed during dispute over rent payments

        Crime A woman was caught breaching a domestic violence order after police were called to a dispute over rent payments.

        Barbecue opens the floor to talk about men’s health

        Premium Content Barbecue opens the floor to talk about men’s health

        Community Recognising the importance of men’s health will be the focus of an event next week...

        Groups join forces to move armoured cavalry unit to CQ

        Premium Content Groups join forces to move armoured cavalry unit to CQ

        Rural It currently costs $6 million a year to transport the unit from Enoggera to...

        Update: 10 assessed at scene of school bus and van crash

        Premium Content Update: 10 assessed at scene of school bus and van crash

        News Emergency services are responding to the Rockhampton CBD where a bus carrying...