Tom Robert Bell, 18, pleaded guilty at Moranbah Magistrates Court on June 10 to driving over the no alcohol limit while holding a provisional license.

A Moranbah teenager thought he was under the legal alcohol limit when he decided to drive, despite having a few drinks and being subject to a zero alcohol limit.

The court heard Bell, a P2 license holder, was intercepted by police on McCool Street, about 7.30pm on February 28, near the Moranbah Bulldogs AFL club.

He returned a positive roadside breath test and later returned a blood-alcohol content reading of .025, despite being subject to a no alcohol limit.

Bell told police he had drank a few drinks prior to driving and hadn’t eaten.

Lawyer Sam Foster said his client was an apprentice diesel fitter who made an unfortunate mistake and was very remorseful.

He said Bell miscalculated how much he consumed, a claim which Magistrate Robert Walker said lacked credibility, since he shouldn’t have driven at all after drinking.

“Regardless, you’re now paying the price for that,” Mr Walker said.

Bell was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.

The conviction was recorded.

Originally published as Moranbah teen busted drink driving near sports club