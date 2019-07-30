Moranbah teen crowned School-based Trainee of the Year

SUCCESS: Kristy Hughes was awarded School-based Trainee of the Year at the CQ Training Awards.

IT'S A daunting prospect for many teenagers - the life-defining decision about what they want to pursue as a career.

Moranbah State High's Kristy Hughes was faced with the same tough question and decided to follow in the footsteps of her aunt and see if nursing was up her alley.

Luckily enough, the medical field sparked a passion within the 17-year-old and in March this year she finished her Certificate III in Health Services Assistance after two years.

She loved the experience so much that she decided to pursue a degree in nursing via correspondence at JCU or CQUniversity after graduation, while she continues working at Oaktree Family Medical Centre.

Her time undertaking a school-based traineeship with the medical centre not only provided her with valuable skills for her future career but also earned her the coveted award of CQ Training Award's School-Based Trainee of the Year.

"I was just over the moon. I thought my couple years of hard work had really paid off and it was nice to be recognised,” Kristy said.

"When I applied I had never had a job before. Teachers were starting to ask questions about what I wanted to do after school and I wasn't too sure so I decided to explore the nursing side of things.

"I pretty much discovered what I was passionate about and I know I will enjoy doing for the rest of my life.

"I would recommend doing a traineeships or apprenticeships to anybody. It was an awesome, life-altering experience.”

Despite being from a mining town, Moranbah State High encourages school-based traineeships and apprenticeships for all types of disciplines, said Kristy.

"My school encouraged me to apply for it. It was the best decision I made,” she said.

"I built relationships with patients over the years and had so many mentors at the medical centre, doctors and nurses, ad I wouldn't have been able to do it without them.

"I started with a little bit of work experience at Mackay's Mater Hospital while doing my traineeship and it showed me the niches of nursing that were available to me.

"If I'm able to help anyone in anyway, that makes me happy. Nursing makes me feel like I have a purpose and it helps the world.”

Despite juggling six OP subjects and work, Kristy managed to develop a time management plan with her employer to figure out a work load that worked best for her.

"I put school work first but school allowed me to dedicate every Wednesday to working at the centre, getting practical training done and getting up to date on modules,” she said.

"It also taught me so many time management and organisational skills. It's definitely doable.

"I didn't expect to gain as much knowledge as I did, like an understanding about the Australian health care system and the fundamentals of nursing.”

At the medical centre, no two days are the same for Kristy - which is something she loves.

As well as medical administration work (invoicing, and booking and managing appointments), she assists the nurses and doctors in procedures, excisions, iron infusions, vaccinations, Coal Board and pre-employment medicals, medical equipment handling, set up and cleaning, waste management and hygiene.