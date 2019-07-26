Moranbah teen recognised as CQ Training Awards finalist

DETERMINED: Moranbah teen Brenton Tomlinson has been named as one of the CQ Training Awards' school-based apprentices of the year.

Brenda Strong - Strong Images

MORANBAH State High School year 12 student Brenton Tomlinson has been congratulated by mining giant Anglo American after he was named as a finalist in the 2019 School-based Apprentice/Trainee of the Year.

Brenton, who is currently working to complete his Certificate III in Mobile Plant Technology at Anglo American's Moranbah North Coal Mine, was recognised at the Central Queensland Training Awards on July 20.

The hard-working teenager began his studies in January and impressed the Training Awards judges as one of three school-based apprentice/trainees from Moranbah State School who were named as the top finalists.

Brenton's mother Debbie Tomlinson expressed how proud she was of her son on Anglo American's Facebook post congratulating Brenton.

"Thank you to Anglo American for giving Brenton this wonderful opportunity,” she said.

"He is thriving in his school-based apprenticeship and we appreciate the staff providing Brenton with their knowledge and time to help him on his journey to become a diesel fitter.”

Brenton is described as a "determined individual” who has "worked hard” to secure a school-based traineeship through Moranbah State High School's M-Step Engineering program.

The pathway program supports students who wish to transition into a trade after they graduate from high school.

Brenton hopes to gain an apprenticeship after graduation and has plans to apply for an apprenticeship with Anglo American.