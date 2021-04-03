Morayfield man dies in hospital after alleged assault by brother

Darren Adcock passed away this morning after being assaulted by his brother at their niece’s 8th birthday party in Morayfield, South East Queensalnd. Picture: Supplied.

Darren Adcock passed away this morning after being assaulted by his brother at their niece’s 8th birthday party in Morayfield, South East Queensalnd. Picture: Supplied.

A Morayfield man who was assaulted by his brother at his niece’s birthday party has died in hospital.

Darren Adcock, 31, suffered a severe brain injury when he was allegedly punched by his brother while at his niece’s 8th birthday party in Landsborough at 4.30pm on March 11.

Horrified family members watched on and thought the loved father of two was dead.

“When Darren fell, he was instantly unconscious (and) hardly breathing,” a GoFundMe page said.

Mr Adcock was rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital before being flown to Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital where he underwent surgery to remove part of his skull.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

Police arrested his brother, Christopher Adcock, in Emu Park on March 12 and charged him with grievous bodily harm.

This charge is expected to be upgraded to unlawful striking causing death when the man next appears in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 12.