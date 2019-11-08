Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The combination weighed 22 tones instead of the 4.5 limit. PHOTO: Traffic and Highway Patrol Command
The combination weighed 22 tones instead of the 4.5 limit. PHOTO: Traffic and Highway Patrol Command
News

More than 17 tonnes over the limit: Driver fined

Kate Dodd
by
8th Nov 2019 2:15 PM

A TRUCK driver will appear in court for driving on a suspended licence and a vehicle with expired registration, but that wasn't all police found when they pulled him over in Horsley Park in Sydney yesterday.

Upon inspection of his truck, police discovered the vehicle's registration classification only allowed it to tow a trailer not greater than 4.5 tonnes - but the trailer weighed 22.20 tonnes, more than 17 tonnes over the limit.

Not only that, but after a compliance inspection, the vehicle was shown to be defective due to oil leaks, brake issues and other defects.

The driver, a 39-year-old male from Wetherill Park with a HC NSW licence, was issued with two penalty notices for driving a class C unregistered heavy vehicle and not complying with a condition of the vehicle's registration.

RMS inspectors breached the driver due to the combination being over its allowed mass and the prime mover was defected.

nsw nsw police traffic and command truck truck driver
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ cashes in on Adani’s new multimillion-dollar contract

        premium_icon CQ cashes in on Adani’s new multimillion-dollar contract

        News A Rockhampton-based Australian contractor will deliver jobs to this region.

        Grief grips mining town after prospector's death

        premium_icon Grief grips mining town after prospector's death

        News "I banged on the ladder... but there was no answer."

        Driver taken to hospital after five vehicle crash

        premium_icon Driver taken to hospital after five vehicle crash

        News South-bound lanes are being cleared after two trucks collided near the Neville...

        Bushfire threat level escalates around CQ today

        premium_icon Bushfire threat level escalates around CQ today

        News Residents advised to be on high alert for the next five days.