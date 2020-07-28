Menu
Crime

More arrests at border as people try to cross on buses

by Greg Stolz
28th Jul 2020 8:57 PM
Gold Coast police turned away another 47 people at the border on Tuesday, on the heels of a record 57 refused entry to Queensland on Monday.

The latest figures brought to more than 750 the number of people turned back at the Gold Coast checkpoints since the border reopened on July 10.

Two more people were arrested on Tuesday morning trying to cross the border on buses.

Both were wanted for alleged crimes and were taken away by police.

It came a day after another alleged illegal border-hopper was nabbed by police in sand dunes after a dramatic chase.

Gold Coast police chief superintendent Mark Wheeler said traffic was flowing reasonably at the border, with peak hour delays of 40 minutes on the M1 checkpoint at Tugun.

It comes after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk today said was surprised people were trying to illegally cross Queensland's border.

Police chase and arrest a runner from Gold Coast Airport at Coolangatta on Monday. Picture: Glenn Hampson
"I think, you know, people should use their common sense and they just shouldn't do it," she said.

"The rules are there, the rules are tough and the rules are being enforced."

She also said people in the Sunshine State should not be travelling to NSW at the moment.

"Now is not the time to leave Queensland," she said.

No new cases were recorded in Queensland in the previous 24 hours.

