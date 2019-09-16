More blazes test fireys

FIRE: Several suspicious fires burned along Yeppoon Rd on Saturday night.

THE cause of fires along Yeppoon Rd on Saturday night has divided authorities - the Queensland Fire Emergency Service said the fires were suspicious but police disagreed.

Several grass fires burned between access one and access five on Yeppoon Rd from 7.30pm until about 9pm.

A witness also said the fires burned as far down as access eight.

A QFES spokeswoman said getting the fires under control consumed resources, which were already exhausted.

Teenagers were seen riding their pushbikes near the scene but police said no one was charged.

Traffic was reduced down to one lane but no structures came under threat and no one was injured.