More car park dining platforms to be installed in CBD

THREE Rockhampton CBD cafes will have their space expanded with the addition of dining platforms in their car parks.

The program was launched by Rockhampton Regional Council with Coffee Society, Ginger Mule and Artizan Bakery the first businesses to have the parklets installed just in time for Beef Australia. 45East also had one installed .

A report was presented by Advance Rockhampton to the Rockhampton Regional Council ordinary meeting on Tuesday.

Interest has been received by Two Professors in Bolsover St, Renny’s Cafe on East St near World Gym and Hero Kebabs in the mall area of East St for the platforms to be installed outside their premises.

It is estimated each parklet would take away two parking spaces for each business.

Councillors discussed concerns abaout the lack of parking already for Renny’s Cafe and Two Professors being too close to the intersection however this was alleviated as it would be set a few spaces back from the corner.

The parklets cost $60,000 for construction and design, to be paid for out of the Advance Rockhampton’s operational budget.

Any additional embellishments will be at the cost of the business.

The report notes the project demonstrates how council is working with CBD business owners to “make the city heart the vibrant and preferred place for locals and visitors to meet”.

A further report is to be handed down on the final number of platforms that could be installed in the CBD precinct.

Councillor Neil Fisher asked if officers could look into extending the dining platforms to other parts of Rockhampton, particularly Musgrave St.