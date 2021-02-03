More CQ communities to have by-elections

Pre-poll voting in Townsville for the council election last March.

As the dust settles in the Rockhampton region after last month’s by-election, two communities in Central West Queensland are preparing for a by-election of their own.

Winton Shire Councillor Sandy Gillies tendered her resignation at a December council meeting, to take effect from December 18.

Winton Shire Councillor Sandy Gillies resigned in December 2020, triggering a by-election for February 6.

Ms Gillies accepted a role as the CEO of the Western Queensland Primary Network.

Under the new legislation, the council can decide if the vacant position should go to the runner-up or have a by-election.

The council, under Mayor Gavin Baskett, voted for a by-election.

Pre-polling began this week and will continue until Friday, February 5.

Election day is Saturday, February 6.

There are four candidates including Lynda Alcorn, Teonie Stockham, Frank Standfast and Kerry Turnbull.

There are more than 800 registered voters in the Winton Shire.

Ms Gillies was elected for the first time last March and held the Governance and Finance portfolio.

There are five councillor positions with Winton Shire Council, alongside the mayor.

Ingrid Miller.

Barcoo Shire Councillor Ingrid Miller tabled her resignation at that council’s December meeting, to be effective January 20, citing personal and family reasons.

The by-election will be held on Saturday, March 6 ,and it will be a full postal ballot.

Candidate nominations close on February 8.

Barcoo Shire is in Central West Queensland, between Longreach and Birdsville, bordering with South Australia.

Mundingburra MP Les Walker. Picture: Matt Taylor.

Meanwhile, a by-election for Division 10 Councillor at Townsville City Council was held on January 23.

The role is to replace Les Walker who departed when he won the seat of Mundingburra at the October state election.

More than 12,500 enrolled voters had to go to the polls.

There were five candidates and a final declaration is yet to be announced.

Townsville City Council has said the by-election cost $170,000.