More dachshund racing in Rocky in 2020

The success of the inaugural Dashi Dash has guaranteed there will be more dachshund racing at Callaghan Park in 2020. Picture: JANN HOULEY

The success of the inaugural Dashi Dash has guaranteed there will be more dachshund racing at Callaghan Park in 2020. Picture: JANN HOULEY

THE Rockhampton Jockey Club plans to deliver more dachshund racing after the success of the inaugural Dashi Dash.

“We are looking at holding a couple of races throughout 2020,” RJC operations manager Kelly Suli said yesterday.

“We were overwhelmed by the interest, and we have already had people asking when the next one will be held.

“It was just a fun afternoon for the whole family and the kids loved it.”

Rockhampton’s Debra Wilkinson and her loveable pup Harley won the inaugural dachshund race at Callaghan Park.

Suli said the Dashi Dash added another dimension to the annual Patlaw Securities Kids Christmas at the Races.

“We are always looking for different ways to get people trackside and this one was certainly a hit,” she said.

“We had over 500 people attend the Dashi Dash and over 1000 people during the day.

“This year was definitely our biggest kids race days we have had.”