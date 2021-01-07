More details emerge about Gracemere tailgating incident

More details have emerged about a tailgating incident at Gracemere on Monday night. FILE PHOTO.

A female driver who was followed in a tailgating incident at Gracemere on Monday night has not made a formal complaint to police.

As previously reported by The Morning Bulletin, the Rockhampton police dog squad was called to Gracemere after an incident involving two vehicles just before midnight.

It was understood there was a report that a female driver was being tailgated by another vehicle and an occupant or occupants of the pursuing vehicle had thrown items at the woman’s car.

On Thursday, a Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed the woman had not made a formal complaint to police.

“Information was received from the female motorist that the driver of the vehicle did throw objects at her vehicle,” the QPS spokesman said.

“A screwdriver was later found in the tray of her ute, possibly one of the objects thrown.

“The offending vehicle came to police attention for other matters.”