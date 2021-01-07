Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
More details have emerged about a tailgating incident at Gracemere on Monday night. FILE PHOTO.
More details have emerged about a tailgating incident at Gracemere on Monday night. FILE PHOTO.
News

More details emerge about Gracemere tailgating incident

Darryn Nufer
7th Jan 2021 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A female driver who was followed in a tailgating incident at Gracemere on Monday night has not made a formal complaint to police.

As previously reported by The Morning Bulletin, the Rockhampton police dog squad was called to Gracemere after an incident involving two vehicles just before midnight.

It was understood there was a report that a female driver was being tailgated by another vehicle and an occupant or occupants of the pursuing vehicle had thrown items at the woman’s car.

On Thursday, a Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed the woman had not made a formal complaint to police.

“Information was received from the female motorist that the driver of the vehicle did throw objects at her vehicle,” the QPS spokesman said.

“A screwdriver was later found in the tray of her ute, possibly one of the objects thrown.

“The offending vehicle came to police attention for other matters.”

gracemere tailgating incident
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VIDEO: Shed burns down in backyard of home

        Premium Content VIDEO: Shed burns down in backyard of home

        News Police are closing down a North Rockhampton street.

        Broadbent won’t rise to rates bait in mayoral campaign

        Premium Content Broadbent won’t rise to rates bait in mayoral campaign

        News Mayoral candidate says the public is “sick and tired” of pre-election promises...

        Rockhampton police on lookout for speeding Toyota

        Premium Content Rockhampton police on lookout for speeding Toyota

        News The L-plater has been reported driving dangerously heading to Nth Rocky

        Horse fall, crash keep Capricorn Rescue chopper crew busy

        Premium Content Horse fall, crash keep Capricorn Rescue chopper crew busy

        News No sooner had they delivered the Baralaba couple to hospital, they were called to a...