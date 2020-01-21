More drums illegally dumped near Yeppoon

More drums have been found illegally dumped near Yeppoon. Photo supplied.

AUTHORITIES are investigating another case of drums dumped illegally near Yeppoon.

The Department of Environment and Science has been notified of four 44-gallon drums left in bushland off Iwasaki Road at Yeppoon (pictured).

The drums were reported to the department by Livingstone Shire Council on Monday.

The department said the drums had been pierced and their contents spilled to land.

“DES has taken soil samples to determine contaminant levels and is continuing to monitor the site,” the department said in a statement released on Tuesday afternoon.

“No specific public health concerns have been identified at this time.

“The department will coordinate removal of the drums and clean-up of the site, which may involve the removal of a quantity of soil.”

The department is investigating if this incident is related to a dumping event last year in a wetland off Sandy Point Road north of Yeppoon.

“The investigation into the earlier dumping incident is progressing and remains ongoing,” the department said on Tuesday.

“The department would like to thank members of the public who have provided information about these dumping incidents.”

Anyone with information in relation to the ongoing investigation, or other pollution events in Central Queensland, is urged to contact police, or call the DES Pollution Hotline on 1300 130 372.

As the environmental regulator, DES said it took illegal dumping seriously.

“The department has set clear expectations about acceptable standards of environmental management, particularly when public safety and environmental health is concerned.

“Where offences are identified, the department will take strong enforcement action.”