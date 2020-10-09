Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Four new apartments will be built to provide more emergency access for domestic violence survivors.
Four new apartments will be built to provide more emergency access for domestic violence survivors.
Crime

More emergency housing across CQ for DV survivors

kaitlyn smith
9th Oct 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SURVIVORS of domestic and family violence will soon have better access to emergency accommodation across Central Queensland.

Almost $1.5 million in federal funding will deliver the construction of four new apartments to the region under the Federal Government’s Safe Places initiative.

AnglicareCQ will oversee the construction which includes three three-bedroom units and one two-bedroom unit as part of the wider $60 million national commitment.

It comes off the back of a $150 million COVID-19 response package announced earlier this year to tackle domestic violence during the pandemic.

Anglicare CQ's Adam Klaproth and Leigh Tiegs, along with Anglicare CQ CEO Carol Godwin and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry.
Anglicare CQ's Adam Klaproth and Leigh Tiegs, along with Anglicare CQ CEO Carol Godwin and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry.

The latest round of funding comes in response to the both staggering and increasing rates of domestic violence – and the tragic deaths of one Australian woman each week.

Queensland Courts reported between 2019 to May 2020, 760 individuals in the region applied for protection orders – 77 per cent of those female.

Tragically, more than 1300 Domestic Violence charges were also lodged, making Rockhampton the fifth highest location across Queensland struggling with the crisis.

READ MORE: ‘SHAMEFUL’: Rocky’s DV crisis amid alleged mum’s murder
READ MORE: ‘A caring and a welcoming soul’: Tributes flow for slain mum

READ MORE: A city filled with child heartache

READ MORE: Victim of domestic violence ‘grateful’ to police

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the development would provide refuge for around 44 local women and children annually each year, for an average stay of 13 weeks.

“Unfortunately, it’s a tragic reality that family and domestic violence is one of the leading causes of homelessness for women and children in our community,” she said.

“These new accommodation units will not only ensure that they have somewhere safe to sleep but also provide access to specialist support services to help them rebuild their lives free from violence.”

Survivors of domestic violence will soon have better access to emergency accommodation in Central Queensland.
Survivors of domestic violence will soon have better access to emergency accommodation in Central Queensland.

AnglicareCQ Chief Executive Officer Carol Godwin also welcomed the commitment, labelling it a “crucial step forward” in helping women safely escape domestic violence.

“This funding and the opportunity to partner through the Safe Places initiative will generate a vital community resource to provide families with a sanctuary of safety and healing,” she said.

It is estimated the renewed initiative will support around 6000 women and children nationwide.

anglicare central queensland capricornia mp michelle landry domestic violence offences domestic violence rockahmpton karen gilliland
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘It’s a blessing’: CQ star signs with NRL powerhouse

        Premium Content ‘It’s a blessing’: CQ star signs with NRL powerhouse

        Rugby League Elijah Anderson takes a huge stride forward in realising his rugby league dream.

        Police search for car stolen from Rocky Hospital

        Premium Content Police search for car stolen from Rocky Hospital

        News Police units were made aware of the incident this morning.

        New use for Old District Court building

        Premium Content New use for Old District Court building

        News Federal Circuit Court, which handles family law matters, to have registry component...

        COURT: Short list for Friday at Rocky Magistrates Court

        Premium Content COURT: Short list for Friday at Rocky Magistrates Court

        Crime See the full list of names due to appear in the court today, Friday October 9