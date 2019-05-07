More firefighters announced for parts of regional Queensland

ROCKHAMPTON is going to receive two new firefighters.

Regional Queenslanders will be the biggest beneficiaries of the second tranche of 25 new firefighters who will hit the ground running by the end of this year.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said that the new fireys would be based in Bundaberg (five), Gladstone (five), Cairns (four), the Tablelands (three), Innisfail (two), Mackay (two), Rockhampton (two), Mt Isa (one) and Townsville (one).

"These 25 will join the 25 full-time firefighters who were last year allocated to Townsville, the Sunshine Coast, Toowoomba, Maryborough, Bundaberg, Charters Towers and Cairns,” Mr Crawford said.

"Of the remaining 50 new firefighters, we have 25 planned for delivery in 2020 and the final 25 in 2021.”

The Minister also paid homage on the May Day public holiday to the United Firefighters Union Queensland, who not only served its members but also communities across Queensland.

"We mark the hard-fought right to fair working conditions, including the eight-hour day,” Mr Crawford said.

"It is also the day when we celebrate the union movement - those men and women who represent our colleagues on issues ranging from fair pay to discrimination.

"The UFU are the people who, when everyone else is running out of a burning building, they are running into it.

"They are well aware of the danger but have the skills and the knowledge to manage the risk.

"The UFU represents some of the bravest people I know - the men and women on the frontline when disaster strikes.”