More fishing platforms to be installed across the Fitzroy

Mark Jenkins from Norman Gardens fishes for blue and king salmon off the southside boat ramp Jann Houley

ROCKHAMPTON anglers are in for a boost with council investigating plans for an additional five fishing platforms around the region.

During their infrastructure committee meeting Tuesday November 20, Rockhampton councillors voted to add an additional fishing platform to the proposed four on the Fitzroy.

Four spots along the river - Donovan Park (Koongal), Queens Park (Park Avenue), Lucas Street (Depot Hill) and the Ski Gardens (Wandal) - were previously identified as potential sites for development.

The mayor urged the committee to include another regional site, off river, such as Mt Morgan, the Woolwash or Six Miles to the design plans.

The platforms are designed to offer recreational fishing to locals who don't have boat access as well as their families and visitors to the region.

According to a recent survey, the number of tourists (defined as coming from more than 100 kms away) using the current Quay St boat ramp has increased from four to 22 percent in just two years, bringing more business into the CBD.

Rockhampton Council plans for four new fishing ramps on the Fitzroy contributed

Councillors noted an increase in local patronage throughout the weeks and on weekends, with everyone from young families to new Australians making use of such popular land-based facilities as the popular northside development.

"It's making a real difference in the community, breaking down cultural barriers,” Councillor Neil Fisher said.

Around the Koongal area he has witnessed fishing enthusiasts who have come from as far away as Japan and Brazil sharing their knowledge and skills with the grey nomad community.

Councillor Drew Wickerson said he was especially "heartened” to see students in wheelchairs enjoying riverside facilities during special school excursions.

Based on the northside model, the committee expects new sites will cost up to $200,000 and have noted the need for more family-friendly features such as tables and seating.

It also plans to enhance the sites' visual appeal, potentially liaising with local stakeholders to design architectural as well as safety features.

Current planning funds are sufficient to cover further designs to identify a fifth site.