Planes
Planes
News

MORE FLIGHTS: Virgin increases Qld services

by Hayden Johnson
21st May 2020 5:56 PM
VIRGIN Australia will add new flights and increase services under a revised agreement with the Federal Government to move essential travellers and critical freight across the nation.

Queensland is the big winner from Virgin's revised schedule, with new flights from Brisbane to regional centres announced.

Guests travelling between Brisbane and Melbourne, Brisbane-Mackay and Brisbane-Cairns will be given more flexibility to travel with increased frequencies.

Virgin Australia Group Chief Commercial Officer John MacLeod said the extension of the schedule would provide more flexibility for travellers and despite several travel restrictions still being in place, be a welcomed boost to local and state economies.

"Guests should feel assured that Virgin Australia will continue to support connectivity across Australia and looks forward to further easing of state restrictions to enable more Australians to fly," he said.

The revised schedule will start tomorrow and will remain in place until June 11.

Virgin Australia continues to operate while in administration, with Deloitte confident a new buyer will be announced by the end of June.

 

THE CHANGES

- Increased services between Brisbane and Melbourne from once daily to twice daily

- Increased services between Brisbane and Mackay from five times per week to six times per week

- Increased services between Brisbane and Cairns from three times per week to four times per week

