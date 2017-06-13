More funding and advice in budget for struggling Queenslanders

The State Government will commit $5.3 billion in today's State Budget to help Queenslanders' better manage their household budgets.

MORE concessions and rebates are being made available to struggling Queenslanders in today's State Budget.

On top of the extra funds, a new website has been created as a one-stop-shop to provide assistance and explain what people are entitled to.

"The State Budget will focus on creating jobs, delivering on key priorities of health and education, and helping Queenslanders manage the cost of living" Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said.

"That is why the Palaszczuk Government has increased the access to electricity rebates and, ahead of the State Budget, we are launching a dedicated website to ensure Queenslanders are aware of all the concessions and rebates that are available for them."

Premier Annastascia Palaszczuk said the government will allocate an extra $400m for a total of $5.3b.

"That's the equivalent of more than $1000 for every Queenslander or the equivalent of more than $100m every week," the Premier said.

"I am concerned too many people just don't know what they're entitled to, let alone how much they could benefit."

Some of the less well known concessions and loans include:

Rental Bond Loans provides interest-free rental bond loans, equivalent to a maximum amount of four weeks rent, for people who cannot afford to pay a full bond to move into private rental accommodation.

provides eligible Queensland residents with a pair of basic prescription spectacles, once every two years.

provides eligible Queensland residents with a pair of basic prescription spectacles, once every two years. Home Assist Secure helps eligible people over 60, or those with a disability, with assistance to remain living in their home, either owned or rented. Up to $400 per household each year, to pay for critical maintenance services.

"The Smart Savings website brings together all of the Government's many concessions and rebates into one location, making it easier for Queenslanders to find and apply for them," the Premier said.

The Smart Savings website has 16 categories of concessions and rebates. These categories cover everything from energy and transport to health and housing.

Visit www.qld.gov.au/

smartsavings to access Smart Savings or phone 13QGOV (13 74 68).