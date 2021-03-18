Menu
More than 1000 general practices will join the COVID-19 vaccination program from next week. Picture: iStock
More than 1000 general practices will join the COVID-19 vaccination program from next week. Picture: iStock
Health

More general practices added to COVID vaccine rollout in CQ

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
18th Mar 2021 11:00 AM
More than 1000 general practices, including those in Capricornia, will join the COVID-19 vaccination program from next week.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry joined Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt to make the announcement on Thursday, stating this would ensure an “efficient and equitable distribution of vaccines across the country”.

Ms Landry said the services would come online from March 22.

“We all know the invaluable work our local GPs do for our community, now we will see them play a vital role in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout,” she said.

“Phase 1B of the rollout will see 1000 GPs across Australia delivering COVID-19 vaccines for our elderly and immunocompromised, progressively increasing in number to more than 4000 by the end of April.”

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry. Picture: Contributed
Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry. Picture: Contributed

Ms Landry said vaccines were the game changer in the fight against COVID-19.

“I urge everyone in Australia to come forward and get vaccinated when they are able to,” she said.

“It will protect themselves, their family, and their community.”

Mr Hunt said the rollout would continue to grow in the coming weeks.

“General practices will play a major role in ensuring all Australians who seek to be vaccinated have access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines,” he said.

“We are committed to making sure every Australian that wants a vaccine will be able to be vaccinated.”

GP clinics in Capricornia participating in the vaccine rollout:

  • Yeppoon Family Practice – Yeppoon
  • Total Health Medical Practice – Yeppoon
  • CQ Medical Centre – Rockhampton
  • Family Practice – Glenmore
  • Mandalay Medical Centre – Berserker
  • Mount Archer Medical Centre – Frenchville
  • Awal Medical Centre – Sarina
  • South Side Medical – Mackay
  • Plaza Medical – Mackay

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

