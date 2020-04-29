More good news for CQ in the COVID-19 battle

On Wednesday Queensland’s coronavirus tally had risen by just the one.

WITH stay-at-home restrictions set to ease on Friday night, Central Queensland still has just the one active coronavirus case in recovery.

In further good news today, CQ’s tally remained stagnant at eight while only one new COVID-19 case was recorded in Queensland.

That took the state’s overall total to 1034 cases with 94 of those remaining active.

Health Minister Steven Miles said the one new confirmed case was associated with a cruise ship.

Today Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young cautiously confirmed Queensland appeared past the worst of the virus.

“If we maintain all of the hard work we’ve done, I can see a great trajectory going forward,” she said.

In another development today, a major report on COVID-19 recovery from Australia’s leading Group of Eight universities, called the “Roadmap to Recovery”, was provided to the Federal Government.

The report recommended coronavirus restrictions be lifted in batches with a three week pause between each new change to check whether the lifting of restrictions had fuelled further spread of the virus.

In Queensland, from 11.59pm on Friday, people will be able to leave their homes for recreation and the distance they are allowed to travel will be extended.

The easing of stay-at-home restrictions means people can go for a drive; ride a motorbike, jetski or boat for pleasure; have a picnic; visit a national park; and shop for non-essential items.

But there are three conditions that apply to the above.

They are that social distancing and hygiene must be maintained; you have to stay within 50km of your home address; and outings are limited to members of the same household or an individual and one friend.

All other rules including gatherings and limits on visitors remain in place.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said numbers of new infections would be watched closely and the measures reviewed after two weeks.

“The first sign of a spike we will not hesitate to clamp back,” she said.

“This is a test-run to see what effect easing restrictions has on the containment of COVID-19.

“I encourage all Queenslanders to back this first step so that we can keep the virus away and help everyone start to get their lives back.”

Health Minister Steven Miles said Queensland had earned a reward for its hard work.

“We have done the right thing,” Mr Miles said.

“We have to keep doing it.”