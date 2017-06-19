More government millions flowing this way

Three new waterslides for Rockhampton were funded under the first round of Works for Queensland program.

ROCKHAMPTON, Livingstone and Woorabinda councils have been delivered a windfall with an extra $16.2 million over two years allocated through the State Government's Works for Queensland Program.

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath, who is in Rockhampton today, said the new funding injection came after the first round was embraced by councils across the state.

"I am incredibly delighted to announce another $16.2 million for the Rockhampton region, bringing our total Works for Queensland investment here to more than $32 million,” she said.

Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries and Rockhampton MP, Bill Byrne said the funding was about jumpstarting job-creating projects and getting people working as soon as possible.

"The Rockhampton region is already benefiting from this program with projects like the construction of three new waterslides at the 42nd Battalion Memorial Pool already underway and delivering jobs in our region,” Mr Byrne said.

"We know that these projects are having an enormously positive impact on our community and I'm excited to see this continue.”

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said that the funding was a win for her community.

"I've been absolutely focused on creating local jobs and the extension of this program shows my commitment to our region,” Ms Lauga said.

"I'm looking forward to see council's new proposals so we can get on and deliver for our community together.”

Rockhampton Region mayor, Margaret Strelow said the Works for Queensland grants were perfectly sized and perfectly timed.

"Because it's an outright grant that's not competitive, nor does it require matching funding, it gives us a freedom to deliver jobs very quickly into the community,” Cr Strelow said.

"Council received just over $9 million in the first round for a number of projects which supported and created more than 235 jobs.

"We welcome this new round of funding for projects, which will get more local people into jobs and boost our region's economy.”

Every council in the region will benefit with additional funds allocated to:

. Rockhampton Regional Council - $9.048 million over two years

. Livingstone Regional Council - $3.49 million over two years

. Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire Council - $1.09 million over two years

. Central Highlands Regional Council - $2.55 million over two years

Councils in the Rockhampton and Keppel regions received first round Works for Queensland funding allocations for a total of 53 projects.