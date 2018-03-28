More grants to beautify buildings

APPLICATIONS OPEN: The round two area for the council's Facade Improvement Scheme.

APPLICATIONS OPEN: The round two area for the council's Facade Improvement Scheme.

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council has extended the Facade Improvement Scheme Pilot Project aimed at supporting local businesses and giving the town centre a welcomed facelift through the recent adoption of round two funding of $10,000.

Stranded Beach Stay Accommodation was one of the recipients from the first round of funding, using the grant to install a new entry awning to improve street appeal.

Stranded spokeswoman Kate Blake said the local council project to assist businesses in improving facades would improve the overall look of the business district.

"This is a benefit to the region and will assist business owners to renew tired facades, which increases the overall beautification of the area for the enjoyment of residents and visitors alike,” she said.

Round two of the scheme now includes eligible properties within the Yeppoon town centre and Yeppoon foreshore areas.

Deputy Mayor Nigel Hutton said the scheme encouraged property owners to undertake facade improvements that complement and capitalise on the Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation Project.

"We were very happy to see Stranded, Cap Coast Home Loans and The Jam Factory take advantage of the initiative in round one and can't wait to see their completed projects,” Cr Hutton said.

"Streetscape improvements and giving buildings a facelift improves the overall appearance of the town centre for the whole community and creates a positive first impression for visitors.

"Research has also shown that improving facades creates a more interesting and appealing streetscape to attract people and new businesses while increasing the dollars spent within the local economy.

"Depending on the success of this round, council will look to extend the scheme to other areas along the Capricorn Coast region, including commercial and tourist precincts.”

Qualification criteria for the scheme include using local tradespeople to undertake works to commercial building facades.

The council's funding contribution offers successful applicants 25 per cent of the project cost (minimum spend $1000) up to a maximum subsidy of $3000 (excluding GST).

Given the limited funding available, each application will be assessed on merit.

The council will accept applications from property owners or business owners within the building, subject to approval from the property owner.

Applications for round two close June 1.

Download the application form online from www.livingstone.qld.gov.au or phone 4913 5000.