Kick in the guts for Broncos’ favourite son

KEVIN Walters faces the heartbreaking prospect of never coaching Brisbane after the club legend was snubbed by his beloved Broncos.

News Queensland can reveal Souths coach Anthony Seibold is the only man left in negotiations with Brisbane after Broncos hierarchy rejected the claims of Walters, Jason Demetriou and Michael Maguire.

Seibold is in the final stages of talks with Broncos boss Paul White. He is expected to be formally announced as Brisbane's coach for 2020 following a Broncos board meeting this Tuesday.

The development is another kick in the guts for Walters, who was ready to resign from the Queensland Origin post had his job interview with the Broncos proved successful.

Walters has served three separate stints as a Broncos assistant coach, most recently in April, when he tabled his shock resignation, saying he had to focus solely on coaching the Maroons.

The Broncos playmaking legend harbours a desire to coach in the NRL, but losing out to Seibold represents his third setback after previously missing out on jobs at Wests Tigers and the Cowboys.

A host of Broncos greats believe Walters had earned the right to coach the club, with former wing great Wendell Sailor expressing his disappointment for the five-time premiership winner.

"I feel for Kevvie Walters in all of this," Sailor said.

"Anthony Seibold is one of my greatest mates, he is the godfather of my son, but I know how much it would mean for Kevvie to coach the Broncos.

"I really hoped Kevvie would get his chance but he just can't get a head coaching position in the NRL.

"I think Kevvie has done a great job with the Queensland Origin team. As much as I love Wayne Bennett and 'Seibs', I feel like Kevvie is always the one who misses out.

"He won premierships as a player and he has won two of three Origin series. He is a favourite son at the Broncos who understands the culture of the club.

"I don't know why he doesn't get a look-in.

"I'm not sure what more Kevvie has to do to get a chance."

Time is running out for Walters. He turned 51 last week and history shows rookie coaches rarely get their big break in the NRL in their fifties.

If Seibold signs a three-year deal with Brisbane, Walters would be on the cusp of his 55th birthday by the time the Broncos post next becomes available.

On Tuesday, Broncos front-row legend Shane Webcke claimed his former teammate Walters understood what it took to succeed at Queensland's flagship club.

"It's Kevvie's time," Webcke said.

"I wasn't a fan of the club letting Wayne Bennett go because I feel he had more to offer, but if they are going to replace him, I can't think of anyone better than Kevin Walters.

"He has won premierships as a player, he embodies the culture of the Broncos and that's why I believe he is up to the task.

"I know 'Seibs' well as a bloke and I have nothing but admiration for what he achieved at Souths this year.

"If it comes down to a two or three horse race, I would still be picking Kevvie. I just feel he is the right fit for the Broncos."