Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

More heavy vehicles travelling on Barcaldine roads

Kristen Booth
26th Nov 2020 5:56 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BARCALDINE residents will see an increase in heavy vehicle movements on and around Oak St for the next few weeks.

This week, Barcaldine Regional Council advised that the changed traffic conditions would be in place from late November to mid-December and would include connecting roads such as the Capricorn Highway and Barcaldine-Aramac Road.

The activity is needed to transport the materials required for rehabilitation works on the

Barcaldine-Aramac Road, which is expected to start early next year.

If you have any queries, contact the Barcaldine administration office on 07 4651 5600.

barcaldine barcaldine regional council heavy vehicles increased traffic traffic changes
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Druggie mum involved in violent home invasion

        Premium Content Druggie mum involved in violent home invasion

        Crime She believed they were going to the victim’s house to buy marijuana.

        Hunt is on for Rocky’s anti-croc vigilante as device found

        Premium Content Hunt is on for Rocky’s anti-croc vigilante as device found

        News Crocodiles may be a protected species but that hasn’t stopped someone from planting...

        ‘Above and beyond’: CQ man recognised in global awards

        Premium Content ‘Above and beyond’: CQ man recognised in global awards

        Rural “Not only do we work hard in a remote location and give back to the community, but...

        Teen busted with marijuana during police search

        Premium Content Teen busted with marijuana during police search

        Crime Police also found a number of drug utensils in his possession.