More history beckons for super Swans in 2020

The Yeppoon Swans, who are gunning for a sixth straight flat, will open their season with an away game against BITS Saints.

They will head to Gladstone to take on a new-look BITS Saints outfit in the opening round of the AFL Capricornia competition on Saturday, March 28.

The Swans will be gunning for a record sixth straight flag this year.

They have won 78 games straight. If they remain undefeated and are victorious in Round 11, they will claim the record of the most consecutive wins in AFL history, taking the mantle from South Australian team Heathfield-Aldgate who had 88 straight wins in the 1970s.

The Swans beat the Rockhampton Panthers in last year’s decider, and the grand final replay is set for Round 5 this year at Swan Park.

In the women’s premiership, the grand final replay between the 2019 premiers Rockhampton Brothers and Brothers Kangaroos will be in the second annual Anzac Day clash at Kele Park on April 25.

The two clubs played the first Anzac Day match in the region last year and their men and women will continue that rivalry in 2020.

Capricornia football operations manager Brad Matheson is pleased with how this year’s draw has panned out, providing a good mixture of content without overloading the demands on club volunteers.

“I think we have found a good balance the year being able to be a part of national and state recognition rounds, without taking the gloss off the fantastic effort that clubs do themselves in promoting their own charity matches,” he said.

“It is great to see that our local clubs are broadening their scope these days and using our game to support so many local charities.”