More ice addict parents in Rocky than rest of CQ

More parents are using ice in Rockhampton that anywhere else in Central Queensland.

CHILDREN in Rockhampton are being exposed to deadly drugs by their parents more than anywhere else in Central Queensland, damning new statistics have revealed.

Last year 27 children in the Rockhampton region involved in the protection system had a parent using ice.

It's one of many statistics released by the Department of Child Safety, demonstrating the need for drug testing of parents.

The emerging "ice corridor" in Central Queensland meant 95 children found to be in need of protection last year had a parent using ice.

Child Safety Minister Shannon Fentiman.

Of those, 27 children were in Rockhampton, 26 in Bundaberg and 10 in Gladstone.

Describing parental drug use as alarming, Child Safety Minister Shannon Fentiman said she made no apologies for introducing new tough laws to protect children in need.

"That's why we introduced tough new mandatory drug testing for parents who want to keep their children," she said.

"I make no apologies for being tough on parents who are doing the wrong thing."

The issue isn't isolated to Rockhampton either, with the statistics showing parents known to the child protection system in Queensland were using ice more frequently than they were drinking alcohol.

Alarmingly, 60% of children whose parents were using ice were aged under five.

The new data showed an increase in the number of calls to the Department of Child Safety from 11,468 to 11,492.