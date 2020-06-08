More in store for 2020

TIME OF CHANGE: Chez predicts columnist Cheryle Daly says people’s priorities have realigned as the world has changed.

CHEZ Predicts columnist Cheryle Daly knew 2020 would be a global year of change and looking forward, she believes there is more to come.

For 19 years Cheryle has been producing columns for the Capricorn Coast Mirror, starting out with numerology before charting her predictions through astrology.

She has written 981 columns, producing more than a million words of wisdom to be shared with her readers.

The avid astronomer, numerologist and tarot reader said the coronavirus pandemic was first highlighted back when she was a teenager by Richard Zimmer who so impressed her, she began her own studies in the planet’s alignment.

“The current cycle where Mars goes into Aquarius only occurs every 45.6 years, interestingly it is known as the year of freedom,” Cheryle said.

“We are in a very precarious place right now; the world is looking at going digital and online in all things when it is not yet perfected.

“What happens when digital goes down? And I believe it will.

“On a lighter note, people have started to see true values again during the restrictions and isolation, reconnecting with family and the environment which in itself brings about change.”

Her column may be finishing with the end of the Mirror newspaper, but Cheryle has plenty of activities she will pursue after having a short break.

“When one chapter closes another begins so I will still be active in our community and doing what I love,” she said.

“My passion is writing. I already have a couple of books pending that combine astrology, numerology and tarot.

“I am looking forward to fine tuning them before having them published.

“I will continue with my private readings, volunteering with Capricorn Coast Landcare and I will continue to look at the stars every day as I have done for a large part of my life.

“I work with ephemeris charts which give the position of the planets at any given time.

“For Central Queensland, I use the Tropic of Capricorn meridian line and the Gregorian calendar to predict what is happening in our region.

“Although my column comes to an end soon, I will continue charting predictions for the region and seeing my private clients.

“Most of my work comes from word of mouth so expect little change in my private sittings.”

Cheryle arrived on the Capricorn Coast in 1998 when studying indigenous therapies at CQU.

It is another role she will continue to pursue after the demise of her weekly column.

Inquiries to 0403 843 043.