Two men who stabbed drug kingpin Tony Mokbel after a Victorian prison birthday party have had their jail terms extended.

Teira Bennett and Eldea Teuira, both 22, bashed and stabbed Mokbel with makeshift shivs about eight times at Barwon Prison on February 11, 2019, following Bennett's 21st birthday party.

One day earlier, the Herald Sun published a story titled, "Tony the enforcer".

"You're not an enforcer. This is what you get for talking to the screws. You f***ing dog," Bennett reportedly told Mokbel during the frenzied attack.

As Mokbel lay bleeding, Teuira told Bennett: "Happy birthday bro."

One of the makeshift shivs used in the attack. Picture: County Court of Victoria/AAP

Bennett and Teuira's sentences were combined with their existing jail terms for previous crimes.

Bennett was sentenced to up to 11 years and two months, backdated to August 2017.

Teuira was jailed for a maximum of 10 years and 10 months, backdated to November 2017.

County Court of Victoria Judge Liz Gaynor on Wednesday said the attack was a direct result of the Herald Sun article and carried out to reinforce the dominance of Barwon's Pacific Islander "G-Fam" prisoner group.

Teira Bennett is one of two men sentenced for stabbing Mokbel at Barwon Prison.

"You may think you're heroes in jail but do you think in 20 years' time that's going to matter?" she told Bennett and Teuira on Wednesday.

"When you're 40, you'll see what G-Fam and the bros do for you. You'll end up drug-addled lonely old men."

Both men began using drugs including ice at a young age and were already serving sentences for violent crimes when they attacked Mokbel.

"It is tragic to see two young lives already crashing dramatically off the rails," Judge Gaynor said.

Originally published as More jail time for Mokbel's attackers