More jobs coming as Adani reveals $40m rail contract

ADANI'S Carmichael coal mine is set to deliver a jobs boost to central Queensland after the company signed a $40 million contract to deliver workers camps for construction of its 200km railway.

ASX-listed mining contractor Decmil will design and construct three temporary camps along the Adani rail corridor, which will link the thermal coal mine with existing rail infrastructure.

Adani CEO Lucas Dow said the contract would boost the Rockhampton and central Queensland economies.

As yet, however, there are no specifics on the number of jobs that will be made available.

Lucas Dow, CEO Adani Mining at a media conference in Brisbane. Pic Mark Cranitch.

"The Decmil team will in to our Rockhampton office along with Martinus, our track laying contractor," he said.

"The operations of the rail camps will be based in Collinsville, earthworks and civil works are coming from Townsville and Rockhampton, fuel supply is from Townsville, telecommunications is from Mackay and many other regional businesses across regional Queensland are also getting involved."

The company has now signed contracts worth more than $500 million in total for its Galilee Basin mine.

The announcement follows anti-mining activists targeting contractors, banks and insurers and pressuring them to not work with Adani.

The first heavy equipment arrives at Adani's Labona Camp in central western Queensland to commence construction on Carmichael Mine in late 2018. Photo: Cameron Laird

And earlier this year Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she'd be watching closely to ensure Adani delivered on their promise of creating local jobs for regional Queensland.

Mr Dow said Decmil would build three 400-bed temporary accommodation camps along the rail corridor.

"Our rail construction crews will live in these camps while they build our 200km-long railway line that will link the Carmichael mine with the existing rail network," he said.

"The camps will be designed to maximise our teams' well being with airconditioned rooms, dining messes, gyms and recreation areas."

He said interested workers could register for jobs on Adani's website.