Rockhampton Regional Council machine at work at Thirsty Creek with road upgrade work being carried out as part of the Rookwood Weir project.
News

More jobs for CQ with another contract awarded for Rookwood Weir

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
20th Dec 2019 7:02 AM
A HIGHWAY upgrade as part of the Rookwood Weir project will provide more jobs for the region after a $2.2 million contract was awarded.

Up to 15 Central Queensland workers stand to benefit with another key contract awarded as part of the $352 million Rookwood Weir project.

Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said Civil Mining and Construction would deliver the $2.2m road upgrade for the Capricorn Highway intersection upgrade at Gogango.

The project will provide safe access for earthmoving machinery and construction vehicles travelling to the weir site.

“This is another important milestone for a long-term project that will grow and diversify the CQ economy,” he said.

“A few weeks ago, Rockhampton Regional Council workers started work on the $7.5 million upgrade of Thirsty Creek Road.

“And now we have even more jobs on the way with the road upgrade at Gogango.”

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke said the Rookwood Weir project was delivering on two levels for CQ.

“The region is winning with the short-term construction jobs, and then there will be the long-term benefits of water for agricultural and industry growth,” he said.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga encouraged local businesses to continue to register their interest to supply goods and services on the project’s dedicated web registry. About 130 CQ businesses have already registered.

“The State Government’s Buy Local policy maximises local jobs and business opportunities,” she said.

“But you still have to put your hand up and register to be part of the action.”

Work will start at Gogango in February and is scheduled to be completed by mid-2020, weather permitting.

Meanwhile at Thirsty Creek, 60km outside Rockhampton, a 25-person Rockhampton Regional Council crew has been upgrading existing culverts and drainage, with road widening now underway.

They will shut down for Christmas-New Year today (December 20) and be back working on site on January 6, until the upgrade is completed in July.

Bids are currently being assessed for the main construction partner and tenders are open to build a new Riverslea Bridge.

About Rookwood Weir

  • Rookwood Weir is being constructed on the Fitzroy River, 66 kilometres southwest of Rockhampton.
  • It will create up to 100 jobs.
  • The thousands of megalitres of water it will make available will underpin agricultural growth and supply industrial and urban water in central Queensland.
  • The State Government and the Commonwealth continue to finalise funding agreements.
  • In the interim, the State Government has allocated $149 million over two years to allow detailed planning and design, and on ground works to proceed.
