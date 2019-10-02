More lighting for Rocky Cricket sports grounds

ROCKHAMPTON Cricket Grounds is about to get a whole lot brighter thanks to $500,000 worth of new lighting.

Rockhampton Regional Council has undertaken a lighting project for the grounds through the parks, recreation and sports committee.

The monthly August reported handed down last week revealed the status of the project.

Planning for the project began in January 2018 and a contractor has now been engaged and mobilised to site.

The $555,000 was allocated to the project with $483,900 spent to dated in committals.

Alternative lights have been approved and ordered as have switchboards, poles and head frames.

The report states they were waiting on pole footing reinforcing to arrive to begin excavation on site.

Construction is expected to be competed by January 2020.