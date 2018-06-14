More money for Rockhampton's correctional centre expansion

THE State Budget has included a boost for the expansion of the Capricornia Correctional Centre.

"Queensland Corrective Services has taken huge strides in establishing itself as a top tier public safety agency under the guidance of Commissioner Peter Martin and this Budget will assist the QCS in this process," Corrective Services Minister Mark Ryan said.

"Mr Martin and his leadership team have been working on a 10-year plan to transform QCS into a modern, forward-facing and professional agency with a key role in making Queensland a safer place for everybody."

The expansion of of the Capricornia Correctional Centre will create 172 jobs during construction.

Upon completion there will be 130 new full-time jobs at the enlarged prison.

Overcrowding of correctional centres and better supporting the most vulnerable of the prisoner population, including women and people with disability, has been addressed in the key budget items.