Capricornia Correctional Centre will undergo a $241 million expansion
Capricornia Correctional Centre will undergo a $241 million expansion
Politics

More money for Rockhampton's correctional centre expansion

vanessa jarrett
by
14th Jun 2018 9:36 AM | Updated: 12:56 PM
THE State Budget has included a boost for the expansion of the Capricornia Correctional Centre.

"Queensland Corrective Services has taken huge strides in establishing itself as a top tier public safety agency under the guidance of Commissioner Peter Martin and this Budget will assist the QCS in this process," Corrective Services Minister Mark Ryan said.

"Mr Martin and his leadership team have been working on a 10-year plan to transform QCS into a modern, forward-facing and professional agency with a key role in making Queensland a safer place for everybody."

The expansion of of the Capricornia Correctional Centre will create 172 jobs during construction.

Upon completion there will be 130 new full-time jobs at the enlarged prison.

Overcrowding of correctional centres and better supporting the most vulnerable of the prisoner population, including women and people with disability, has been addressed in the key budget items.

  • $41 million injection for Capricornia Correctional Centre delivering 84 new cells (this is on top of a previous $200 million funding boost with the total $241 million investment delivering 348 new cells and 396 beds) 
  • $3.9 million expansion of the Supreme Court bail application service to male prisoners 
  • $2.8 million to support prisoners with a disability 
  • $1.1 million to support supervised community service projects
  • $9.4 million for expansion of probation and parole services including additional front-line staff 
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

