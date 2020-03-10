More police power in youth crime crackdown

Police Commissioner Katerina Carroll APM, Brittany Lauga MP, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Barry O'Rourke MP outline new youth crime prevention measures at the Rockhampton police station

QUEENSLAND Premier Anastasia Palaszczuk delivered a stern warning to youth offenders after she announcing the State Government’s new $15 million crime crackdown plan.

Ms Palaszczuk visited Rockhampton, alongside Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll, off the back of her announcement, detailing the 5-point co-response plan to combat youth crime.

Tougher action on bail, a 24/7 police strike team and culture-based rehabilitation are only some of the changes Ms Palaszczuk vowed to implement.

In addition, $2 million will also injected into community-based organisations to provide local solutions which will later be decided by council.

The crackdown comes after repeated calls from local ­MPs and the community about the apparent rise in the youth crime rate throughout Central Queensland.

Under the new plan, it was revealed police would work alongside youth justice officers in targeted areas including in Rockhampton, Townsville, Cairns, Brisbane North and Logan.

“We target areas for many reasons, it may be where youth offending could be high, however we also target areas where we have good models and services in place. I believe these places have all that,” Comm Carroll said.

While Premier Palaszczuk said the previous strategy resulted in a 12 per cent decline in youth crime, the new funding would instead focus on the 10 per cent of the most at-risk offenders.

She said the crackdown was the next necessary step in combating juvenile offenders, after the State Government previously injected $500 million more than five years ago.

“This one is absolutely focused on making sure we take swift and determined action. What we’ve done in the past is where we put over $500m into a suite of youth justice initiatives,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“This time it is a clear focus on the top end of those juvenile young people who are committing those crimes.”

Specific changes to the Youth Justice Act are for now unclear, however Ms Palaszczuk said amendments would be made swiftly if deemed necessary.

“We want courts to enforce the law, but if there is any doubt whatsoever about community safety, then we will take whatever action is needed to amend the youth justice act,” she said.

With plans for a strike force to be rolled out promptly, Ms Carroll said additional graduate police officers from the academy would be deployed to the targeted areas – now, with greater powers to appeal court decisions where appropriate.

“We’re putting a bigger ­effort into objecting to bail wherever we can and are actually looking into some case as to whether we can review those decisions,” she said.

She said the new 24/7 co-responding model had proven highly effective in other Queensland areas and would offer comprehensive support on co-housing and case management for youths.

In addition, the cultural-based rehabilitation will have indigenous community elders in areas of Townsville, Cairns and Mount Isa work closely with the parties to combat deep-rooted cultural issues.

“Culture-based rehab is extra important, in this suite of reforms it’s also how we get those kids back to school, get them employed and the skills to get them back into society,” she said.

Ms Palaszczuk said the strong measures would provide the necessary people – police, elders and youth justice officers – the resources needed to make sure youth crime can be prevented and rehabilitated.

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga attended the announcement, adding that they were both pleased with the move.

“The Premier has heard our concerns. Youth justice and police work with youth offenders not only to address crime issues, but also housing and employment issues that come with a lot of the people who are convicted of youth crimes.”