More positive signs glimpsed of CQ's rental market recovery

POSITIVE trends in CQ's rental market continue to emerge according to the latest real estate data.

The Real Estate Institute Queensland's Market Monitor for the September quarter indicated a general tightening of Queensland's rental market, with improvements throughout much of CQ.

REIQ media and communications officer Felicity Moore said in the past quarter most of the large regional centres, including Bundaberg, Gladstone, Rockhampton and Townsville continued to operate within the weak range.

Faced with a glut of vacant rentals in early 2017, Rockhampton's rental vacancies have encouragingly reduced from 7.2 per cent in June to 5.5 per cent in September.

RENTAL MARKET: REIQ's residential vacancy rates for Queensland in the September quarter. REIQ

"Following a second consecutive fall in vacancies, the Rocky rental market is one of the regional areas showing a glimpse of recovery,” Ms Moore said.

"There is still a long way to go before the rental market operates in equilibrium for landlords and tenants.

"Over the past few months, property managers in Rockhampton have noted an increase in demand which has driven a fall in vacancies.”

She said the reduction in vacancies had not yet put upward pressure on rental costs, showing the challenges faced by a weak rental market.

Rockhampton's weekly house rents have followed a downward path for the past year dropping $20 to $260, down $80 from the $340 peak five years ago.

There were encouraging signs in neighbouring Livingstone which recorded a 5.6 per cent rental vacancy rate - a significant drop of 3.7 per cent from the June level which was 9.3 per cent.

Although Livingstone's vacancies was still regarded as weak, their rental yields slightly improved compared to Rockhampton which recorded a slight drop.

There were also drops in rental vacancies recorded for Mackay 1.7 per cent and Gladstone of 0.8 per cent.