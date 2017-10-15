28°
News

More rain to come today but how much?

http://www.bom.gov.au/jsp/watl/rainfall/pme.jsp
http://www.bom.gov.au/jsp/watl/rainfall/pme.jsp
by Chris Honnery, The Sunday Mail (Qld) and News Corp staff writers

MORE rain is on the horizon for much of Queensland on Sunday, even though Saturday's severe thunderstorms dumped a month's worth on some areas.

The Bureau of Meteorology is anticipating significant rainfall along much of the east coast this week, with totals of up to 200mm expected during the next eight days.

Today however, between 1 and 5mm of rain is predicted for Mackay, Rockhampton and Gladstone.

Bundaberg and Warwick can expect 10 to 15mm while Toowoomba can expect 15 to 25mm and Fraser Coast and Gympie: 25 to 50mm.

More than 50mm is expected for Ipswich and the Sunshine Coast faces the most rainfall with up to 80mm predicted today. 

The average October rainfall for the Sunshine Coast is 70.1mm.

Topics:  bureau of meteorology forecast queensland rain weather

News Corp Australia
Bruce Hwy horror: Vehicle crashes 500m from serious CQ rollover

Bruce Hwy horror: Vehicle crashes 500m from serious CQ...

BREAKING: Latest Bruce Hwy crash follows a fatal and serious rollover this morning on the notorious highway.

UPDATE: Woman thrown from 4WD in CQ Bruce Hwy rollover

the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlift a 51-year-old woman in a serious condition to Rockhampton Hospital.

Critical care paramedic treats seriously injured 51yo before airlift

UPDATE: Female injured in South Rockhampton T-bone crash

Emergency services are responding.

PARAMEDICS help three patients on scene of two-vehicle incident

Sister's horse ride turns into medical emergency

RACQ Rescue helicopter crew and ambulance officers carry a seriously injured 16-year-old girl by stretcher after she was crushed by a horse falling on her.

The younger girl, who didn't see the fall, noticed she was missing.

Local Partners