MORE RAIN COMING: Severe thunderstorm warning

Severe thunderstorm warning released at 3.30pm on Sunday afternoon for heavy rainfall in Central Highlands and Coalfields, and Capricornia.

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning for heavy rainfall has been announced for parts of Central Highlands and Coalfields and Capricornia.

In Central Queensland, Taroom and Baralaba are expected to be affected.

The advice was released by the Bureau of Meteorology at 3.30pm.

BOM states active thunderstorms are developing across southeastern parts of Queensland.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Maroochydore, Caboolture, Caloundra, Taroom, Baralaba, Cooroy, Esk, Kilcoy and Nambour.

The next warning is due to be issued by 6:35pm.