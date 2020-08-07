More rain, cool change to sweep through CQ

More rain is expected to dampen Central Queensland over the next 24 hours.

GENEROUS rainfall looks to be sticking around across Central Queensland over the next 24 hours, bringing a much-need, widespread soaking to the region.

While the west-moving surface trough also brought with it a spate of warmer nights, BOM meteorologist Gabriel Branescu says warmer minimum temperatures will be short-lived.

“Temperatures will start to drop off tomorrow, however tonight will be another warm night with temperatures around 7-8 degrees above average in areas surrounding Rockhampton,” he said.

“The area had temperatures between 5 and 9 degrees above average, so it was quite warm ahead of the trough, an upper system also contributed to it.”

Mr Branescu said the region could also likely face a very high chance of both thunderstorms and damaging winds due to the ongoing system.

“Though we don’t expect to see too much more rain apart from those bursts of heavy rainfall which appear to be quite isolated.”

Despite the cooler change and today’s widespread falls of around 30-40mm, warmer weather instead is expected to welcome eager residents into the weekend.

Temperatures for both Rockhampton and Yeppoon are forecast to move into the mid-20s across Saturday and Sunday.

“We could still possibly have some left over showers tomorrow morning, more so towards the coast and possibly east of Rockhampton,” Mr Branescu explained.

However, the wet conditions clear offshore to deliver mostly cloudy and dry conditions for the area by the early afternoon.

Wet and rainy conditions have bought a generous soaking to Central Queensland.

Cooler conditions sitting in the low 20s are expected to return for coastal parts of Central Queensland across early next week.

Areas surrounding Blackwater, Clermont and Emerald are also expected to cop a drenching as the trough moves through, though weekend conditions will instead see an expected dip around 2-4 degrees below average.

“We saw a bit of scattered thunderstorms and even rain activity yesterday, mostly out to the west as the system approached Rockhampton today.”

“Shower storm activity should clear tonight, and the onset of cooler conditions will take place around Sunday, though even from Saturday we’ll see more temperatures drop.”

Warmer conditions – reaching up to around 28 degrees – are however expected to return to the Central Highlands later in the week.