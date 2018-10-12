MAJOR UPDATE: Bundy region braces for 100mm+ rainfall

STORM DAMAGE: Gympie was savaged by yesterday's storm, which brought large hail with it.

UP TO 100mm could fall in the Bundaberg region over the next two days.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Aditi Sharan said there was a high chance of rain this afternoon and evening, with falls between 30-50mm expected.

Ms Sharan said the forecast for tomorrow was the same.

The wet weather forecast comes after a storm wreaked havoc across the Wide Bay Burnett yesterday.

About 4pm, Bundaberg residents began receiving emergency text messages warning of a "very dangerous storm" and tornadoes on the Fraser Coast, which was hit with hail, heavy rain and strong winds.

In the South Burnett, tennis ball-sized hail up to 7cm was reported at Kumbia while hailstones measuring 4cm-5cm rained down between Proston and Murgon.

Gympie was hit with 3cm-5cm hail.

HAILING DOWN: Kumbia in the South Burnett was particularly hard hit by hail yesterday. Daniel Pelcl

A warning sent at 3.35pm named Bundaberg as a possible location for "severe thunderstorms" which were "likely to produce destructive winds, large hailstones and tornadoes over the next several hours in the Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia, Maranoa and Warrego and Southeast Coast districts".

However, by 5.30pm the warnings for Bundy were cancelled with no rain having fallen, however about 650 households and businesses in Bundy did lose power.

Rain did fall during a wild storm on Wednesday night with Bundaberg recording 31mm, Bargara 24mm, Woodgate 40mm, Childers 20mm and Gin Gin 10mm.

An EnergyQ spokesman said more than 4000 households and businesses in Bundaberg lost power during the storm.

"Gayndah, Biggenden and neighbouring areas also had in excess of 4000 customers without power at the storm's peak," he said.

"Our crews began restoring power promptly across affected areas once the storms eased."

STORM DAMAGE: Shania Cameron at her grandparents' house in Maryborough, assessing the damage after a fallen tree crushed their car Alistair Brightman

The spokesman said people who saw fallen power lines should stay away from them and phone 13 16 70 or 000.

Bundaberg Canegrowers chairman Allan Dingle said the rain was welcome.

He said local farmers had been waiting a long time for decent falls, which now appear to have arrived.