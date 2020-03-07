More rain on the way for region

PARTS of Central Queensland have copped an absolute soaking in recent days, with some areas recording totals of more than 300mm.

Due to the recent heavy falls and more rain on the radar, the Bureau of Meteorology yesterday revised its flood warnings for parts of the Central Queensland region.

Issued around midday Friday, BOM’s latest warning advised moderate flood levels were likely on the Isaac River at Yatton, while minor flood levels were easing in the lower Dawson River – for now.

BOM Meteorologist Grace Legge admitted it was likely the region would experienced upgraded flood warnings after this past week’s weather, including for Dawson River downstream of Theodore.

“We’re expecting to see a bit of a renewal of those river rises during the weekend just in response to the rainfall we have been seeing in certain areas,” Ms Legge said.

“At the moment, it looks like most of them are remaining steady in some parts of the river of Isaac and Dawson, however warnings will depend on where forecast showers and thunderstorms develop.”

DIFFERENCE: Burnert Highway near Gavial Gracemere Road intersection in December last year shows a vast difference compared to Friday’s conditions.

According to BOM, widespread rainfall totals of 25-50mm with localised totals of up to 160mm were recorded over the Fitzroy Basin in the 24 hours to 9am Friday.

However, those levels around the Fitzroy system look set to rise sizeably with Saturday’s predicted 95 percent rain of up to 40mm.

Tanby woman Lenore McLaren yesterday celebrated the downfall at her property, sharing news she had recorded 190mm over 48 hours, while another 80mm fell in the early hours of Friday morning.

Billie Hempseed said she had recorded 315mm in 24 hours at Coowonga while Cawarrall’s Katrina McDonald said 80mm fell at her place on Thursday, with another 100mm overnight to Friday morning.

In Kawana, Lauren Jensen recorded more than 50mm and in Berserker, 70mm fell at Cindy Jerman’s place.

There was more than 16mm recorded at Gracemere on Thursday night and more than 130mm at Bajool since Thursday.

The popular Who Got The Rain? Facebook group was also full of Central Queensland residents celebraing their rain totals, such as Phoebe Buffett who shared that she had recroded 156mm over three days at Black Creek Road, Nerimbera.

Areas throughout the inner west are still expected to cop a drenching with predicted daily totals between 5-15mm, which could rise due to possible thunderstorms.

“It looks like we could see some more of those shower and thunderstorm activities spreading further to the west, including areas around emerald,” MsLegge said.

“With that extra shower and thunderstorm activity expected through the area we could definitely see rivers rising up to about the moderate level.”

Ms Legge said moisture would also start to move a little further west in coming days as a surface trough moves that way as well, bringing with it moisture from coastal areas.

Revised forecasts also show more rain than what was initially predicted over the weekend for coastal areas of Central Queensland.

“We’re seeing a bit more of shower and thunderstorm activity develop over coming days, especially in the coast areas around Rockhampton,” Ms Legge said.

BOM’s next warning will be issued on Saturday around midday and residents are reminded to remain vigilant around rising water.