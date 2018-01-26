More reasons to head along to Beef Australia 2018

Celebrity chef Dominique Rizzo will be cooking at Beef Australia 2018

FAMOUS TV CHEF Dominique Rizzo will be joining the already stellar line-up of Celebrity Chefs at Beef Australia 2018.

Dominique is one of Queensland's leading female chefs who creates purely delicious, healthy and real food recipes.

She will be cooking and entertaining in the PwC Celebrity Chef Restaurant.

"I am honoured as a female Chef to be part of Beef Australia for 2018,” she said.

No bake yoghurt cheesecake with fresh figs, vanilla and honey by Dominique Rizzo Contributed

"It's a dream to be cooking alongside some of Australia's best chefs and I can't wait to be sharing my love of cooking and showcasing my passion for rustic, simple Italian flavours using some of Australia's best beef.”

As a Chef, Author and Presenter Dominique's aim is to inspire people to cook with fresh, seasonal and local produce. "I am deeply passionate about creating innovative food using quality safe and clean fresh produce,” she said.

"My heart lies naturally within the pages of Italian cuisine, while my inspiration takes you on a culinary journey of world food flavours.”

Dominique Rizzo's mixed spinach and cheese filo pie. contributed

Dominique's passion for all things purely food, coming together, connecting and sharing has led her into her New venture Putia: Pure Food Kitchen, School and Pantry, located on Brisbane's north side in the hub of Banyo, an emerging urban hot spot.

Dominique has featured on SBS television, ABC radio, and including past guest spots on The Great South East, The Circle, and a long-standing role on Channel 10's Ready, Steady, Cook. More recently Dominique has hosted and cooked on Channel 10 with Yes Chef and It's a Lifestyle TV.

Dominique will be cooking alongside Celebrity Chefs already named including; Iron Chef Sakai, Curtis Stone, MLA's Tarek Ibrahim, Matt Golinski, Shane Bailey, MLA's Sam Burke and Ben O'Donoghue with more names still to be added.

All chefs will be cooking up a storm in the PwC Celebrity Chef Restaurant with ticketed lunch and dinner sittings.

Each chef will be bringing their unique flavours, techniques and larger than life personalities.

Tickets will be available in March.