More records smashed at cattle sales at CQLX

Joel Dawson, Brian Dawson Auctions, with vendor Bernard Horspool's Droughtmaster cross steers that reached 518.2ckg, weighed 209.4kg to return $1064/head.

RECORDS are being broken again at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (CQLX) as

the steer price soared to 536.2c/kg at the Prime and Store Sale on Wednesday.

The run of 85 Brangus cross steers pushed prices 14c/kg higher than last week.

Aberleigh Cattle Pty Ltd was responsible for the sale topping offering, which averaged of 225kg to realise $1207/head.

Joel Dawson, Brian Dawson Auctions, Rockhampton, said demand for premium restocker-type cattle was driving the upward swing.

“We are seeing the higher prices for the better-quality younger steers,” Mr Dawson said.

“We had a pen of Droughtmaster Cross steers, from Bernard Hospool at Duaringa, that made

518.2c/kg, to return $1064/head.

“The cattle reaching over 500c/kg were all excellent quality.”

Ray White Rural Gracemere Gary Wendt, Col Goodwin and Trevor Humble with Aberleigh Cattle Pty Ltd's 85 Brangus and Brangus cross weaner steers that sold for 536.2ckg, weighed 225kg to return $1027/head.

The 3877 head yarded were drawn from Nebo, Bowen, Collinsville, Baralaba, Biloela, Emerald and the local areas.

Feeder cattle also sold on a dearer trend, with a highlight being a pen of Charolais cross steers that reached 404.2c/kg.

Offered by Chris Mahon, of Bauhinia, the steers averaged 465kg to return $1877/head and were bought by a southern lotfeeder.

Chris Mahon also had a great result for his Charolais cross offering in the cow category, which made 340c/kg, weighed 568kg, to make $1,968/head.

For heifers, the price peaked at 476.2c/kg in the 200-300kg category.

Highlights included Mt Stuart Trust’s offering of No. 9 Grey Brahman heifers that weighed 366kg to return $1,364/head when they sold for 372c/kg.

SBB – GDL Harry Phillips and Josh Heck with the Vendor of the Day's 96 No. 9 Brahman cross cattle that weighed 410.2c/kg, had an average weight off 318kg, to return $1288/head.

Aberleigh Cattle Pty Ltd, the vendor that topped the sale and broke the record for its steers, also reached 460c/kg, for its offering of Brangus cross heifers, that weighed in at 218kg to return $973/head.

Mr Dawson predicted prices could hold firm at next week’s CQLX Prime Cattle Sale.

“The market at the moment is very promising,” he said.

“You might think we are at the top end of the market, but it seems to be holding on. While it’s like that, and if the weather holds on, I think the prices will stick around.”