More relief for coast bushfire victims Rates, water help granted

BUSHFIRE victims in Livingstone Shire will be granted rates and water concessions to help them recover from last month’s Cobraball disaster.

Having previously waived waste disposal charges at Yeppoon Landfill for anything that originates from fire-affected residential and rural properties, the council has now provided further relief.

This week it decided to enact Livingstone Shire’s hardship policy to support those directly affected by the recent bushfires which impacted more than 12,000 hectares of property around Cobraball, Bungundarra, Maryvale, Adelaide Park, Lake Mary and Woodbury.

Under this policy, the expected duration of hardship is up to 12 months, and during that period eligible ratepayers will be able to defer payment of rates and charges if they wish.

“It is a commitment to minimal or no payments ­within that 12-month period,” Livingstone’s chief financial officer Andrea Ellis said.

Mayor Bill Ludwig said the council did look at whether it could waive rates for bushfire victims.

“But under the Local Government Act, that’s not possible,” he said.

The council also resolved to make commercial businesses and primary producers in the fire zone directly impacted by the bushfires, eligible under the financial hardship policy.

Among other relief initiatives, the council will reduce water consumption charges to directly-impacted properties where they had used the connected reticulated water to fight fire in a preventative manner.

The proposed refund is 50 per cent of water charges for the current quarter ending 2019.

Tuesday’s council meeting was told that Livingstone had replenished water to properties which had used tank water to fight blazes.